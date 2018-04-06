Transportation minister tours North-South Road Corridor construction sites

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan toured several sections of the North-South Road Corridor.

The minister visited the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik, Lanjik-Gyumri sections, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The minister was briefed on the process of works by the Spanish Isolux Corsan, which is constructing the Ashtarak-Talin section. The construction is proceeding as expected.

The minister tasked to speed up the work and to partly open traffic in the coming month at the finished sections.

Sinohydro Corporation Limited is currently carrying out base tests at the 80th km of Talin-Lanjik section.

