HALO Trust deminer discharged from hospital after landmine explosion incident in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Aram Mkrtchyan, one of the HALO Trust deminers who were wounded in the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in Ghazanchi area of Artsakh, has been discharged from hospital.

The Republican Medical Center of Stepanakert told ARMENPRESS that the other injured deminer, Garik Ghahriyan, is in serious but stable condition.

“He is already conscious. Mechanical ventilation has been removed and he is breathing and eating on his own”, medical personnel said.

Ghahriyan lost both lower limbs as doctors were forced to carry out an amputation. The deminer also suffered multiple other trauma.

The incident happened on March 29 when a HALO Trust vehicle exploded on a landmine while carrying out mine clearing operations. Three deminers were killed.

