Artsakh FM participates in event in Moscow dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh movement

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. On April 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, within the framework of his working visit to Moscow, delivered a welcoming speech at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh National-Liberation Movement that was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh FM stressed the importance of the national-liberation struggle of the Armenians of Artsakh and the national revival path they had taken.

Masis Mayilian noted that the Artsakh Liberation Movement, which had united Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora around common ideals and principles, had grown into a pan-Armenian struggle for rights and freedoms and predetermined the fate of not only Artsakh, but also the entire Armenian people. It became the most crucial event in the modern history of the Armenian people, as a result of which two independent Armenian states appeared on the political map of the world.

Minister Mayilian also stressed the contribution of the Russian intelligentsia representatives who had supported the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, noting that they are recalled with special gratitude both in Artsakh and in Armenia.

The screening of the film ‘Land of Jacob’ shot in Artsakh by journalist Aza Babayan, as well as exhibition of works by artists Yuri Grigoryan and Yuri Grigoryan Jr. took place at the event.

Minister Masis Mayilian handed commemorative medals "The 30th Anniversary of the Karabakh Movement" to Aza Babayan, Yuri Grigoryan, and Yuri Grigorian Jr.. In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan expressed gratitude to the film's authors and the Grigoryans family.

Diplomats, members of the State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia, journalists, experts, as well as representatives of the Armenian community of Moscow were present at the event.