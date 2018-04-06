Session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers begins in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers has kicked off in Minsk, Belarus on April 6, TASS reports.

Belarus’ foreign minister Vladimir Makei and Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee – Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev welcomed the heads of delegations.

Armenia’s delegation is led by foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.

During the session the ministers are discussing international and regional issues, prospects on deepening the cooperation in legal, cultural-humanitarian and military fields.

13 issues are included in the session agenda.

A number of documents approved by the session results will be submitted for the discussion of the Council of CIS heads of government and the Council of heads of state during 2018.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan