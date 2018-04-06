Soft drink sugar tax comes into force in UK

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. From Friday UK manufacturers have to pay a levy on the high-sugar drinks they sell, BBC reports.

Ministers and campaigners believe it has already proved to be a success with many firms reducing sugar content ahead of the change. But others say it is still too early to judge the impact.

Leading brands such as Fanta, Ribena and Lucozade have cut the sugar content of drinks, but Coca-Cola has not.

The introduction of the levy means the UK joins a small handful of nations, including Mexico, France and Norway, which have introduced similar taxes.

The levy is being applied to manufacturers - whether they pass it on to consumers or not is up to them.

Nutrition expert Dr Daniel Bailey said that while the levy is a "positive step" in tackling obesity and had led to a "notable" reaction by the industry, the response by consumers is uncertain.

"The increase in tax placed on soft drinks will make products more expensive, but will this actually discourage people from buying them?

"We could just end up with consumers buying the same amount but paying more."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan