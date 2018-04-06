Yerevan garbage truck flips over, waste collector killed

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. A waste collector has been killed and another one was injured when a Sanitek garbage truck flipped over in Yerevan’s Davit Bek Street.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that the driver of the SCANIA truck, operated by Sanitek, lost control and turned over.

First responders rushed the injured worker to the hospital.

Special equipment was brought in to put the truck in a normal position, only after which rescuers were able to recover the body of the second worker.

The injured waste collector is under intensive care.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan