South Korea’s ex-President Park Geun-hye sentenced to 24 years in jail 

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Former President of South Korea Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to 24 years in jail after she was found guilty of abuse of power and coercion, BBC reports.

The verdict was broadcast live, but the ex-leader refused to attend the final trial.

She was found to have colluded with her close friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure conglomerates for bribes in return for political favours.

Choi, who rose to power as an influential confidante of Ms Park, was convicted of corruption in February.

After a prolonged series of hearings and months of street protests calling for her resignation Park Geun-hye was finally removed from office in March 2017. She was arrested shortly afterwards, and has been in detention ever since.

She faced 18 charges including bribery and coercion, and was found guilty for most of them.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan