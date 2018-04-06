WATCH: Loaded truck slams into overpass in spectacular fashion

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Canadian authorities took down a pedestrian bridge Thursday near Repentigny, Quebec after a semi-trailer loaded with cornmeal crashed into the overpass Wednesday afternoon, CBC reports.

The loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the elevated position, smashed into the overpass causing a cornmeal rain.

No one was injured in the collision.

The transportation ministry said dismantling the walkway was a "preventative measure."

