Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

WATCH: Loaded truck slams into overpass in spectacular fashion


YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Canadian authorities took down a pedestrian bridge Thursday near Repentigny, Quebec after a semi-trailer loaded with cornmeal crashed into the overpass Wednesday afternoon, CBC reports.

The loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the elevated position, smashed into the overpass causing a cornmeal rain. 

 No one was injured in the collision.

The transportation ministry said dismantling the walkway was a "preventative measure."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration