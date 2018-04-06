Transportation minister holds meeting with ADB officials

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting April 5 with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director (Armenia) Shane Rosenthal.

The minister thanked the ADB official for productive cooperation and highlighted the jointly implemented projects.

The ADB executives presented their studies over the North South Transportation Corridor investment project and the (M6) Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgian border road construction, praising the paces and quality of work.

The sides also discussed the issues of extending works in some parts of the North-South corridor due to archaeological excavations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan