Italian military helicopter crashes into Mediterranean Sea
YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. An Italian SH 212 naval helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea overnight April 6 while taking part in the Mare Sicuro operation.
One of the its five crew members died as a result of the crash, RIA Novosti reports.
The cause of the crash is being clarified.
“All five members of the crew were taken off the sea. Four are in good condition, but one of the crew members died in the hospital”, the statement said.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
