Over 50.000 Syrians return to liberated Eastern Ghouta

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. More than 50.000 Syrians returned to Eastern Ghouta which has been liberated from militants, the Russian defense ministry said, Interfax reports.

“A total of 50.375 civilians returned to their homes since the launch of the active stage of the operation”, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties Major General Yuri Yevtushenko said.

Earlier he said that 157,000 people have left Eastern Ghouta since humanitarian pauses came into effect.

Douma city is the only region in Eastern Ghouta where militants operate. The Russian and Syrian troops already on the 6th day try to move them from Douma to north of Aleppo province.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan