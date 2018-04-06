Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Severity of Mkhitaryan’s injury to be clear after medical examination


YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The severity of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury will be clear after a medical examination.

The Armenian international suffered an injury in the second half of the Gunner’s clash with CSKA Moscow.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told a post-match presser that Mkhitaryan has a damaged knee and will miss Sunday's game against Southampton.

Arsenal defeated CSKA Moscow 4:1.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




