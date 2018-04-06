Armenian all-star celebrity basketball game to take place April 11

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. An all-star celebrity exhibition basketball game will take place April 11 in the former MIKA arena of Yerevan, which was recently renamed to BASKETBALL HALL.

“The first match will feature celebrities against U17 athletes. Professional basketball players will assist the celebrity team in the match”, Ara Poghosyan, vice president of the Armenian Basketball Federation said.

The celebrity team will include singer Arame, TV host and actor Felix Khachatryan, comedian Mkrtich Arzumanyan aka Mko, sports commentator Karen Giloyan, actor Khoren Levonyan and others.

A Dunk tournament will be held on the same day featuring professional players.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan