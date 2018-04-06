Aronian to face defending world champ Carlsen in 6th round of Grenke Chess Classic

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, the current FIDE World Cup holder, will face the defending world chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the 6th round of the Grenke Chess Classic in Baden Baden.

The tournament is held from 31 March-09 April, 2018.

The Armenian GM had won the Grenke Chess Classic of 2017.

This year, after 5 rounds, Aronian and Carlsen tie the 4-5th spots with 3 points.

