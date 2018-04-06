Yerevan’s former MIKA arena to be renamed BASKETBALL HALL

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The former MIKA sports facility of Yerevan will be renamed to BASKETBALL HALL, Ara Poghosyan – vice president of Armenia’s Basketball Federation told reporters.

“The government has transferred the arena under the jurisdiction of the ministry of sports and youth affairs. The hall will be used solely for basketball,” Poghosyan said.

The 1550-seat arena was previously used to host various tournaments of the Pan-Armenian Games, handball, basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.

