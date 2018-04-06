LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1990.00, copper price up by 2.09% to $6800.00, lead price up by 0.21% to $2385.00, nickel price up by 2.10% to $13360.00, tin price up by 0.96% to $21000.00, zinc price down by 0.09% to $3233.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.10% to $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.