Arsenal annihilate CSKA Moscow 4:1, Mkhitaryan suffers damaged knee

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side have done "half a job" after a "spectacular" first-half performance saw the Gunners take control of their Europa League quarter-final by demolishing CSKA Moscow in the first leg, BBC reported.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to score more in the second half but they will head to Russia's capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

"We have to be realistic. We have to do the job over there, go and try to win the game, that's the best way," said Wenger.

Ramsey's side-foot finish set Arsenal on their way.

Aleksandr Golovin levelled with a sublime free-kick before France striker Lacazette, who has recovered from a knee injury, made it 2-1 with a penalty after Mesut Ozil was fouled by Georgi Schennikov.

Ramsey produced a brilliant third with an instinctive volleyed flick, with Lacazette adding a fourth after being picked out by the outstanding Ozil.

"We have done half of a job," added Wenger. "There was a good pace in the first half, the two teams gave everything, which is why is was such a spectacular first half."

Arsenal, who have now won five straight games, should have triumphed by a more handsome margin in what was a cracking match.

Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed a great chance early in the second half, while Ramsey fired over the bar after keeper Igor Akinfeev had spilled the ball into his path.

Ramsey's hopes of a hat-trick disappeared when his curling 77th-minute shot hit the post.

Yet the way they dismantled CSKA, who started their European campaign in the Champions League, was impressive - although victory came at a cost.

Wenger confirmed after the game that keeper David Ospina, who suffered an ankle injury on the eve of the game, will be out for between two and three weeks, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was substituted, will miss Sunday's game against Southampton with a damaged knee.

