By installing statue of Gregory of Narek piece of Armenia is placed in the Vatican – Ambassador Minasyan’s interview with CATHOLICNEWS

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Vatikan Mikayel Minasyan gave an interview to the Catholic News Agency, where he highlighted the importance of raising the statue of Gregory of Narek in the Vatican.

ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Ambassador stressed that Gregory of Narek is a bridge between the Armenian and Catholic Churches. “He is a bridge between our two realities, and very importantly, he’s a bridge between two worlds: the Armenian world and the Western world. He is a bridge between East and West. He is bridge between land and sky”, Ambassador Minasyan said.

Mikayel Minasyan noted that Gregory of Narek is the author of the spiritual constitution of Armenia and the Armenian people. “He is the symbol of our culture, which is, at one time, an Armenian, international and Christian culture,” Ambassador Minasyan told CNA.

The ambassador said that “St. Gregory of Narek is a real ecumenical doctor of the Church, since he was not a Catholic and has never been a member of the Roman Catholic Church.”



He added that “St. Gregory of Narek is the symbol of the ecumenism of blood, and the symbol of our destruction and genocide, since even the Narek monastery, where he lived, was destroyed, as was as his tomb, during the Armenian genocide.”



Minasyan said that the installation of the statue seems like a piece of Armenia is placed in the Vatican, because “St. Gregory of Narek is very present in the daily life of Armenian people, and this is for real. His ‘Book of Lamentations’ is still used as a book to cure sick people, it is in every hospital, and is used not only as a spiritual medicine, but also as a medicine of the body.”



The installation of the statue also symbolizes the impact of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Holy See, which were opened 25 years ago.



“Our diplomatic relation are 25 years old and, at the same time, 1700 years old, because it is not just about the relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Armenia, but also between the Armenian world and the Catholic world,” Ambassador Minasyan said.



This is the reason why, he said, “Armenia will not just be represented by its president, but also by the two Catholicos and by the Armenian Catholic Patriarch, Krikos Bedros XX.”



The ambassador added that “bilateral relations are not just about Armenia, but all the Christians in the Middle East. Our nation lived a diaspora, our country lives everywhere. But our country is above all in the Middle East, and Armenian are the living witnesses of the Middle East’s dechristianization, and both Holy See and Armenia are working together to counter that”, Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan concluded.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 5 attended the inaugural ceremony of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican on the sidelines of his official visit to the Holy See, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the statue has been done by Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan.

A two-meter-high bronze statue has been made in the Czech Republic, the sculptor of the statue is People’s Painter of Armenia Davit Yerevantsi and the architect is Mikayel Hasratyan. This initiative turned into reality thanks to the support of Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan and famous Russian-Armenian businessman Artur Janibekyan, as well as the organizational efforts of Vardan Karapetyan, responsible for culture department of the Armenian Embassy in the Holy See. Two statues were made: one was erected in Vatican, and the next will be erected in Etchmiadzin.

