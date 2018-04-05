President-elect Armen Sarkissian, Eduardo Eurnekian discuss prospects of Armenia’s development

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian visited on April 5 Tierras de Armenia CJSC belonging to Argentine-Armenian businessman, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian, ARMENPRESS was informed from Sarkissian’s Office.

Armen Sarkissian and Eduardo Eurnekian toured in the orchards, visited the wine factory. The Argentine-Armenian businessman told about the works done, future plans and projects.

President-elect Armen Sarkissian and National Hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian talked about the prospects of Armenia’s development, and the opportunities of making investments in the priority spheres of the economy.

Armen Sarkissian highly appreciated not only Eduardo Eurnekian’s contribution to the economic development of Armenia, but also noted that he has brought a new business culture, mentality, work style and approaches to Armenia.

"Tierras de Armenia" company was founded in 2003. The company is located in the province of Armavir, consisting of 2.300 hectares of land, which covers a 450-hectare area of vineyards.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan