Newly elected President of Armenia visits Karen Demirchyan Museum

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited on April 5 the museum of political and public figure, National Hero of Armenia Karen Demirchyan.

ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the newly elected President that Armen Sarkissian toured in the museum, familiarized himself with the rich documentary materials – photos, memorials, as well as Karen Demirchyan’s personal archive.

Armen Sarkissian also met with the director of “Karen Demirchyan” Charitable Foundation Rima Demirchyan. He also made a note in the Museum's Memorial Book.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan