Armenia and Sovereign Order of Malta sign cooperation agreement in presence of President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. A cooperation agreement was signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta on April 5 in the presence of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. The document was signed by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Grand Chancellor of the Order of Malta Albrecht von Boeselager.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the goal of the cooperation agreement is to form a general framework for cooperation and outline guidelines between the sides for fostering the humanitarian activities of the Order of Malta in the territory of Armenia.

Armenia and the Order of Malta will cooperate in healthcare, food safety, volunteer activities, diminishing risks of disasters, as well as other spheres.

Following the signing ceremony, President Serzh Sargsyan and acting head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto issued statements for media.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan