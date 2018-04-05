President of Artsakh visits administrative and educational institutions as well as construction sites on Shoushi and Stepanakert

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on April 5 a number of administrative and educational institutions as well as construction sites of various objects being built in Shoushi and Stepanakert cities, got acquainted with the ongoing works, existing problems and tasks to be implemented, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

The President gave instructions to the heads of the responsible bodies towards timely and high quality accomplishment of the planned programs.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials accompanied the President.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan