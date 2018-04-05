Armenia to participate in annual Dubai Investment Forum

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in the annual Dubai Investment Forum on April 9-11 to establish business ties and attract investments, Executive Director of Business Armenia Armen Avak Avakian announced in a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall. “The potential investors are here, with whom our team works on daily basis reminding them and persuading that Armenia is a good place for investments”, he said.

According to Armen Avak Avakian, in the future, when there are already concrete investment projects, the team of the Business Armenia supports the investors in a number of issues, such as registration in the state register or buying-selling land, etc.

The event will be held at Dubai World Trade Center.

