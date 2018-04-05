‘I found a home outside my home’ – Global FDI Reports Publishing Director Paulina Gallardo on Armenia trip

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Publishing director of Global FDI Reports, Ms. Paulina Gallardo, the author of the special edition of Gulf News on Armenia, says that discovering the beauty of Armenia is just impressive.

Asked at a press conference on what discoveries she made in Armenia, Ms. Gallardo said: “First of all discovering the beauty of this country is just impressive. I am originally from Mexico myself, and I think we are very similar in culture, we are very hospitable, we love food, we love to laugh and enjoy a good company. So, just discovering that for me is amazing. I found a home outside of my home”.

Ms. Gallardo said she was greatly pleased with her trip and she expects to return to Armenia in the future.

“I have already been told of the beautiful summers in Armenia and been invited to the apricot season, and I’ve been getting all my friends and business partners excited just talking about it, showing them pictures and showing them the life that you can live in Yerevan and walking around and going into the mountains. I got a lot done in one month let me tell you,” she added.

The English-language Gulf News daily newspaper published in the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and Gulf states has dedicated a special issue to Armenia, presenting Armenia’s investment advantages. The articles about the state image and business environment have been written by the publishing director of Global FDI Reports, Ms. Paulina Gallardo.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan