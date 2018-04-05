Armenia and Sovereign Order of Malta sign cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Cooperation agreement was signed between Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta. The agreement was signed by Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Grand Chancellor of the Order of Malta Albrecht von Boeselager, Armenpress correspond reports from Vatican.

The agreement aims at promoting the joint activity in healthcare and humanitarian spheres.

After the signing ceremony Armenian President Serzh Sargsyana and Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, delivered statements for mass media.

Armenia and the Order of Malta established diplomatic ties in May 1998.

