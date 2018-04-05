Lithuania’s government approves Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Lithuanian government approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said on Twitter, Armenpress reports.

The Ambassador informed that the government has submitted the agreement to the legislative body aimed at ratifying it according to the procedure.

As of now among the EU member states Estonia ratified the CEPA, and the parliament of Latvia adopted it at the first reading.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

