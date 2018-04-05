Where East Meets West – Gulf News special edition on Armenia’s investment advantages

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The English-language Gulf News daily newspaper published in the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and Gulf states has dedicated a special issue to Armenia, presenting Armenia’s investment advantages. The articles about the state image and business environment have been written by the publishing director of Global FDI Reports, Ms. Paulina Gallardo.

Paulina Gallardo told an April 5 press conference that an online version of the article is also available.

“You will see all questions and answers and interviews that we did while preparing this issue in the newspaper and the online version. And the most important is the interview with President Serzh Sargsyan: He was generous to give us quite long time – addressing the prospect of development of the state, “Ms. Gallardo said.

In her words, the “Where East Meets West” special issue also addresses the ongoing economic analysis of Armenia, the sectors with strong investment potential (banking system, renewable energy, tourism, industry, etc.), trade preferential regimes, and mutually beneficial relations with the Arab states.



The section about Armenia’s technology progress is titled Silicon Valley of Caucasus.

Paulina Gallardo said that the newspaper has a circulation of 250,000, and also online distribution. “Concerning the online articles, we have found a creative format – we are able to convey this information to readers of other countries of the Gulf region through the website. We also placed ads about Armenia in Khaleej Times, The Economist and Gulf News – hyperlinking the website and our articles,” she said.

The special edition also features interviews with Ashot Manukyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, Vardan Aramyan, finance minister, Armen Avakian, CEO of Business Armenia and representatives of the private sector.

Business Armenia (rebranded Development Foundation of Armenia) CEO Armen Avakian said it was a great pleasure to assist the initiative of Gulf News on touching upon Armenia.

“Political relations with Gulf countries are more advanced than economic relations. The UAE and the remaining Gulf countries are the priority target countries for us, where we can attract investors and investments. With this reports, we send a clear message to Arab countries – come to Armenia, invest here, because the international cooperation treaties with the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union are far better and they can use the privileges. This website and this article will help in reaching this message to them,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan