Justice minister clarifies open voting decision for PM election

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of justice Davit Harutyunyan commented on the government’s decision to hold the election of Prime Minister by an open voting. The minister said it isn’t a new thing and there are many countries that did so.

“For example, the voting in Germany is held closed. But German legal circles are criticizing this approach for a long time now – taking into account some serious issues which arose during their history. I find that the PM, being a position of the political team, is entitled to demand in order for its team to express openly, in order for confidence to exist”, he said, reminding that the government will resign April 9 and members of the Cabinet will become acting office holders.

“The election of the Prime Minister will be held April 17. After this, the candidates of the Cabinet will be presented to the President within five days. After this, within 15 days, 2/3rd of the government must be appointed. When 2/3rd of the government is appointed by the president, the new government’s formation will be signaled”, he said.

