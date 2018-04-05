USA to provide over 10 million dollar additional grant to Armenian government

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the proposal on signing the #11 amendment to the “More Competitive and Diversified Private Sector” assistance agreement with the United States of America.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said the agreement is about the allocation of an additional funding of 10 million 677 thousand dollars.

“It will be directed for an upcoming USAID program funding on infrastructures, agriculture and tourism”, he said.

The PM asked if the funding is a grant, and the minister replied – “Yes it is”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan