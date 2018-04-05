PM Karapetyan reported on ongoing steps aimed at further developing activity of Meghri FEZ

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. During a consultation in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan the ongoing steps aimed at further developing and expanding the activity of the Meghri Free Economic Zone (FEZ) were discussed, the government told Armenpress.

In particular, the PM was reported on the ongoing steps aimed at improving the FEZ’s infrastructures, as well as attracting new companies. It was stated that talks are underway with a dozen of new companies operating in different spheres which are interested in entering the Meghri FEZ.

PM Karapetyan highlighted the need to take steps to expand the FEZ activity, infrastructures and space and gave concrete instructions to responsible persons. The representatives were tasked to significantly intensify the cooperation with Iran’s Aras FEZ, as well as respective Iranian agencies to give new impetus to the works on establishing an export-import company.

The PM was also reported on the process of works aimed at upgrading and reconstructing the Meghri border check point.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan