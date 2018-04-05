Turkey likely to extend state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Vice Prime Minister and governmental spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ has commented on the probability of extending the state of emergency once again, Haber Turk reports.

In response to a reporter’s question that the term of the state of emergency is nearing completion, the Vice PM said : “There is a need for once again extending it. If the council of ministers makes the decision and the parliament ratifies it, then the state of emergency will be extended”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan