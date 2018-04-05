Passenger flow increases by 9.3% in Armenia’s airports January-March 2018

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 525 079 people in January-March 2018 which is an increase of 9.3% compared to the figure of January-March 2017, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In March 2018 the passenger flow in the two airports comprised 186 743 people, surpassing the figure of March 2017 by 9.5%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 175 605 people in March 2018, which is an increase of 6.1% compared to March 2017.

5.8% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-March 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The cargo transportation in January-March 2018 amounted to 4894 tons of goods.

In March 2018 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 11 138 people.

In January-March 2018 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 31 955 people.

Flights-landings in both airports recorded an increase of 10.5% in January-March 2018 compared to January-March 2017.

