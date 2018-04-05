Improvement of arsenal stable process in Armenia: Deputy FM neither denies nor confirms reports on attracting new loan from Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan neither denies nor confirms the media reports on attracting new loan from Russia, reports Armenpress.

“Let me not specifically answer to this question, but I would say that overall the equipment and improvement of our arsenal is a permanent, stable process which constantly takes place between Armenia and Russia”, the deputy FM told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier Lenta.ru reported that Russia is going to provide new interest-free loan to Armenia for purchase of arms. The source said Russia, by providing new weapons to Armenia, responds to Azerbaijan. “In the recent period Baku prefers Turkish, Pakistani, Israeli and Belarussian weapons from the Russian ones”, the newspaper wrote.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan