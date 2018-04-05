Endangering confidentiality of citizens’ personal data unacceptable for Armenia – MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Endangering the confidentiality of citizens’ personal data is unacceptable for Armenia, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the possibility of VisaMetric’s operation in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The German Embassy announced that the previous procedure will operate, the issue should be discussed up to the end as Armenia considers unacceptable endangering the confidentiality of personal data, therefore, a decision will be made based on the discussion results”, he said, adding that the Armenian side has not announced competition for selection of company that will accept visa applications.

“After the results of the competition we have addressed respective questions. Armenia has a law on citizens’ personal data protection and if there is a risk in terms of their confidentiality, respective steps will be taken”, the deputy FM said.

The Embassy of Germany has released a statement on April 4 saying that VisaMetric, a visa service provider, cannot accept applications from April 3rd due to technical reasons.

The visa procedure will be dealt by the visa department of the German Embassy itself.

“Agreements which have already been made with VisaMetric continue to be in force”, the statement said, adding that the embassy will soon enable an online application system.

Earlier on March 30, the personal data protection agency of the ministry of justice of Armenia demanded to suspend the visa application processing capacity of VisaMetric until the completion of the probe.

VisaMetric is a Russian-Turkish consortium with its parent company based in Turkey.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan