VisaMetric visa service provider ceases operations in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Germany has released a statement saying that VisaMetric, a visa service provider, cannot accept applications from April 3due to technical reasons.

The visa procedure will be dealt by the visa department of the German Embassy itself.

“Agreements which have already been made with VisaMetric continue to be in force”, the statement said, adding that the embassy will soon enable an online application system.

Earlier on March 30, the personal data protection agency of the ministry of justice of Armenia demanded to suspend the visa application processing capacity of VisaMetric until the completion of the probe.

VisaMetric is a Russian-Turkish consortium with its parent company based in Turkey.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan