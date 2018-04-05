Armenia draws conclusions from Russia-Turkey relations process, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia follows the process of the Russian-Turkish relations and draws conclusions, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the recent rapprochement of the Russian-Turkish relations, in particular, Putin’s visit to Turkey, Armenpress reports.

“Each state derives from its own interests, in this case the tendency is that the interests of Turkey and Russia coincide, and we need to take into account this and carefully follow it. At this stage there is a bigger field for coincidence of their interests”, the deputy FM said.

At the same time he urged not to go ahead in the conclusions, stating that this is a process where there are contradictions, moments when there is a rapprochement. “Of course we follow them and make conclusions”, the deputy FM noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan