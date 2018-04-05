Next PM of Armenia to have two official residences

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia will have two official residences, minister of justice Davit Harutyunyan told reporters after the April 5 Cabinet meeting.

“The Prime Minister will also have a residence at the Governmental Seat because more efficient work can be done with Cabinet members here,” he said, adding that another residence is planned for the PM.

“The powers of the next Prime Minister are expanded to such an extent that a significant part of the president’s powers will be carried out by the Prime Minister and in terms of structure and infrastructure the [current] presidential residence is customized for the duly implementation of a number of powers”, he said.

Armenia will transition to a parliamentary administration system from April 9, in accordance to the Consitution. The next Prime Minister’s residence will be the incumbent president’s official seat – 26 Baghramyan in Yerevan. The next presidential residence will be 46 Mashtots.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan