9 killed after van plunges into river in Romania

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Nine people have died after a van plunged into a river in northeastern Romania, Mediafax reports.

Bodies of seven people were found immediately, two more were declared missing, but later they were found dead. One passenger survived and was hospitalized.

The Police said the incident occurred possibly due to an exploded tire or other technical issue.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan