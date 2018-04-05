Armenian FM to participate in CIS foreign ministers’ council session
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will depart for Minsk, Belarus on April 6 to participate in the council session of the foreign ministers of the CIS members states, the ministry told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:40 Pope Francis gives marble sculpture symbolizing peace as gift to Armenian President in Vatican
- 13:31 Endangering confidentiality of citizens’ personal data unacceptable for Armenia – MFA
- 12:57 VisaMetric visa service provider ceases operations in Armenia
- 12:51 Armenia draws conclusions from Russia-Turkey relations process, says deputy FM
- 12:46 Next PM of Armenia to have two official residences
- 12:42 9 killed after van plunges into river in Romania
- 12:31 Government allocates 52 million AMD to Digital Armenia Fund
- 12:27 Armenian FM to participate in CIS foreign ministers’ council session
- 12:21 Armenia, Colombia to sign visa waiver for diplomatic, official passport holders
- 12:19 WATCH: 50-year-old Chinese fitness star boasts jaw-dropping sexy physique
- 12:17 ‘I wanna write my name into Arsenal’s history as a legend’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 12:10 Russia not to appoint envoy to NATO for the time being
- 12:03 F-15K fighter jet crashes in South Korea
- 11:47 Armenian government holds last “open-door session"
- 11:42 Keep up the good job – PM tells Cabinet ahead of transitioning-related governmental resignation
- 11:22 Sargsyan appoints new judge for Court of Cassation’s Civil and Administrative Chamber
- 11:15 Gagik Gevorgyan, Matevos Aramyan and Felix Pirumyan relieved from posts of adviser to President
- 11:11 President Sargsyan signs decree on relieving Armen Sarkissian from post of Ambassador
- 11:07 Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
- 10:57 Austria refuses to expel Russian diplomats citing “good relations”
- 10:37 Facebook intro’s new data privacy measures
- 10:29 Workers feared dead in Georgia mine collapse
- 10:06 32 long-finned pilot whales beach in New Zealand
- 10:00 Armenia and Holy See have high-level active dialogue
- 09:51 British intelligence locates “covert Russian Novichok-agent lab” in outskirts of Moscow
- 09:32 European Stocks - 04-04-18
- 09:31 US stocks up - 04-04-18
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-04-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 04-04-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Up - 04-04-18
- 04.04-21:22 Aronian ends in a draw with former woman’s chess world champion - Grenke Chess
- 04.04-19:58 EEC Board, MIR TV sign MoU
- 04.04-18:48 Burger King Yerevan alcohol license was expired at the time of beer dispenser CO2 explosion – City Hall official
- 04.04-18:25 Friendship Declaration signed between Martuni city of Artsakh and Bourg-de-Péage city of France
- 04.04-18:09 Armenian FM awards outgoing Russian Ambassador with Medal of Honor
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3818 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3273 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
13:49, 03.30.2018
Viewed 2463 times Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2175 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2131 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance