Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

Armenian FM to participate in CIS foreign ministers’ council session


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will depart for Minsk, Belarus on April 6 to participate in the council session of the foreign ministers of the CIS members states, the ministry told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




