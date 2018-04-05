Government allocates 52 million AMD to Digital Armenia Fund

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The government allocated 52 million 250 thousand AMD from the reserve fund to the Digital Armenia Fund aimed at financing the expenditures for the first half of 2018, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to the explanation, Digital Armenia Fund continues the works launched for implementing Armenia’s digital transformation. During 2018 the Fund plans to initiate and implement a number of programs for digital transformation such as introduction of mutual partnership platforms, new IT infrastructures, development of new digital services, as well as implementation of other programs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan