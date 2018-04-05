WATCH: 50-year-old Chinese fitness star boasts jaw-dropping sexy physique

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Ever seen a woman whose age is impossible to guess? Well, Liu Yelin, a woman from China, is definitely the case.

Looking at Yelin the last thing you will think is that she can be 50 years old. Yes, 50.

Yelin is a fitness fanatic who has been exercising sports for her entire life.

She even walks out into the snow wearing only a bikini.

Liu’s son even had difficulties in finding a girlfriend, because women would assume his mother was his partner.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan