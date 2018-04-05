Armenia, Colombia to sign visa waiver for diplomatic, official passport holders

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the signing of an agreement with Colombia on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic or official passport holders – a move aimed at development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation relations.

“The agreement will contribute to boosting mutual visits of diplomatic or official passport holder citizens of the parties. The absence of diplomatic representations in the each other’s territories is complicating the visa process”, deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

He emphasized that Armenia has visa waivers for both diplomatic, official and ordinary passport holders with three South American countries – Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. Armenia has also signed a visa waiver for diplomatic passport holders with Mexico.

The ministry is working to have similar agreements with other countries of the region also.

