Russia not to appoint envoy to NATO for the time being

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia will not appoint its Permanent Representative to NATO until it sees that the alliance is ready for serious work, Andrei Kelin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s European Cooperation Department, told reporters, TASS reports.

“This position will remain vacant until we see the actual readiness on the part of NATO to work seriously”, he said.

The position of Russian Permanent Representative to NATO has remained vacant after Alexander Grushko who earlier served as Russia’s envoy to NATO was appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister at the end of 2017.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan