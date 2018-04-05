F-15K fighter jet crashes in South Korea

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS.A South Korean Air Force fighter jet crashed into a mountain in a southeastern town in the country on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reports.

The F-15K jet was returning to its base in Daegu when it crashed in the nearby town of Chilgok, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The South Korean Air Force is currently trying to verify the fate of the two pilots, both in their 20s.

