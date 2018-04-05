‘I wanna write my name into Arsenal’s history as a legend’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, says he wants to become one of the legendary players of the Gunners.

Mkhitaryan spoke about his transfer from Mancheser United and other issues in an exlusive interview to FourFourTwo magazine’s May 2018 issue.

The Armenian playmaker arrived from Manchester United in January as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.

Eager to make an early impression at the Emirates Stadium, the 29-year-old assisted three goals on his home debut against Everton as Arsene Wenger’s men obliterated the Toffees 5-1, FourFourTwo magazine reported.

The Armenian international reveals that he didn’t need to think twice about relocating to north London, because he was keen to be part of an attack-minded Gunners team.

“When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I'd missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I'll try my best to do everything for the club”, Mkhitaryan told FourFourTwo.

Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal goal helped see off Milan in the last 16 and set up a quarter-final with CSKA Moscow, and the Armenian says he is focused on adding more trophies to the Gunners’ cabinet.

“I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here,” says the midfielder. “I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.”



English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan