Armenian government holds last “open-door session"

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government convened the last session before the changes made in the Law on Structure of the Government come into force, reports Armenpress.

Aram Araratyan – spokesperson of the Prime Minister, thanked journalists for cooperation.

“We will provide additional information on the details of the work with a new regime and further cooperation”, Araratyan said.

The changes, according to which the government will hold closed-door sessions, will come into force on April 9. The Law defines that according to the PM’s decision some part of the session can be held in open-door format. No Cabinet member will have a right to release information on the discussion process of any issue discussed at the government without the PM’s permission. The government sessions will be recorded by the PM’s staff.

