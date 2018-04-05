Keep up the good job – PM tells Cabinet ahead of transitioning-related governmental resignation

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan announced that under the requirements of the Constitution the Government will soon resign.

“Thanks for the joint work, we will continue working with the same pace, don’t drop the pace”, the PM told his Cabinet.

The new constitution will come into force April 9 – the day when incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office will end.

President-elect Armen Sarkissian (no relation to the incumbent) will be sworn into office in the Armenian parliament April 9. The government will resign on that day.

