Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

Gagik Gevorgyan, Matevos Aramyan and Felix Pirumyan relieved from posts of adviser to President


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on April 5 signed a decree on relieving Gagik Gevorgyan from the post of adviser to the Armenian President, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decrees, Matevos Aramyan (Priest Mesrop) and Felix Pirumyan have been relieved from the post of adviser to the President.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration