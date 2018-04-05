Gagik Gevorgyan, Matevos Aramyan and Felix Pirumyan relieved from posts of adviser to President

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on April 5 signed a decree on relieving Gagik Gevorgyan from the post of adviser to the Armenian President, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decrees, Matevos Aramyan (Priest Mesrop) and Felix Pirumyan have been relieved from the post of adviser to the President.

