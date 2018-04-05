Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for solar energy storage battery project

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Simultaneously with the enhancement of electricity production volumes with solar power stations, Armenia eyes establishment of accumulative stations (solar batteries).

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, told ARMENPRESS that they want to build the first 14 MW / h solar power storage accumulator battery by 2020 in Ddmashen, Gegharkunik province.

“The battery stations are necessary not only for renewable energy, but also for our base capacities. We aim at the maximally efficient use of our base capacities”, he said.

The ministry is currently discussing approaches of the construction of the stations.

Harutyunyan said they are also discussing the possibility of hydro-accumulation stations – taking into account the hydro-energy resource of Armenia.

Armenia is also negotiating with Tesla on the sidelines of the battery project.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan