Workers feared dead in Georgia mine collapse


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Several workers have been killed in a mine collapse in Tkibuli, a town in west central Georgia.

Georgian media reported that the collapse happened in early morning of April 5.

The preliminary death toll is 6, but rescue officials said they can’t provide accurate information until search and rescue operations are completed.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




